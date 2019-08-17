close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 17, 2019

Result of 9th class on 19th

Peshawar

August 17, 2019

FAISALABAD: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of annual ninth class examinations 2019 here on Monday (August 19, 2019).

According to the BISE spokesman, the result would be announced in a formal ceremony which would be held at 10:00 a.m. Students can download the results from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10:10 a.m. He said the result has also been prepared in CDs which would be available from designated bank branches including UBL Kotwali Road and UBL Board Branch on payment of Rs 200. Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240.

