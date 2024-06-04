Govt 'mulls' restoring six-day work week

A representation image of pile of documents in an office. — Freepik

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is deliberating on abolishing Saturday off-day in the government offices and six-day work week would be restored after a formal approval of the cabinet members, Geo News reported citing sources.



The Cabinet Division has sought recommendations from all ministries which would be referred to the federal cabinet for the final decision, the sources said, adding that desired outcomes were not achieved by observing five-day work week in the government offices.



It is noteworthy to mention here that the federal cabinet had approved two-day weekly holidays in the government offices in 2022 under an energy conservation plan as the country is still facing severe energy crisis which usually spikes during the summer season.

The sources closer to the Cabinet Division further told Geo News that the cabinet session will mull over abolishing the Saturday off-day after the Eid ul Adha holidays.

The previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government had given the go-ahead to restore weekly off on Saturday in government offices as part of the energy conservation plan.

Moreover, the protests of the government employees had also forced the then federal government to take back its previous decision to restore six-day work which was taken in May 2022.