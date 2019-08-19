close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2019

BISE Faisalabad SSC Results 2019: Punjab Board 9th Class Results 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 19, 2019

FAISALABAD: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad is announcing result of ninth class annual examinations 2019 here on Monday (August 19, 2019).

According to the BISE spokesman, the result would be announced in a formal ceremony. Students can download the results from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The spokesman added the result has also been prepared in CDs which would be available from designated bank branches including UBL Kotwali Road and UBL Board Branch on payment of Rs 200.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240.

