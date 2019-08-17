Lakki motorbike riders touring GB

LAKKI MARWAT: A group of motorbike riders of Lucky Riders Club has embarked on a trip to Gilgit-Baltistan express support for the Kashmir cause.

Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir along with ADC Noorul Amin and AC Tribal Subdivision Nauman Ali Shah met members of the club and praised them for the step.

The deputy commissioner said the entire nation had pinned hopes on youths who are an asset to the country and have the capabilities to safeguard the homeland and bring the Kashmiri people’s miseries into the notice of international community.

The riders club chief Sanamgul said that they would also disseminate the message that Pakistan is a safe and peaceful country for foreign tourists and they should come here to enjoy nature and witness the local cultural heritage.