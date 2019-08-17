DC directed to decide about plea for moot

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the deputy commissioner of Lahore to decide in accordance with an application seeking permission to hold a “Walayat International Conference” at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Syed Alamdar Hussain approached the court through a writ petition after the district government had turned down his request to hold the conference at the venue of his choice. During the hearing, Additional Deputy Commissioner headquarters Amir Shafiq appeared before the court and stated that the permission was denied to the petitioner due to the possibility of sectarian violence. He further said that there were complaints of foreign funding against the organisers of the conference.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Rabbiya Bajwa denied the charges and said whatever was told to the court was nothing but hearsay. She said the petitioner had been holding the conference for several years with the participation of foreign dignitaries.

She said this year Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had promised with the organisers to attend the conference as the chief guest. Justice Shahid Mobeen directed the deputy commissioner to look into the matter afresh and decide it strictly in accordance with law.