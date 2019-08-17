Man, son among three electrocuted

FAISALABAD: Three people, including a man and his son, were electrocuted at Chak 70 on Friday. Mason Muhammad Yousaf, his son Azhar and Muhammad Saleem were busy in an under construction house when their hands touched livewires passing over the roof of the house. As a result, all three received electric shocks and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the doctors and paramedics of private hospitals and clinics in Faisalabad Division will observe a strike for indefinite period if the FBR did not withdraw the notices served to the private hospitals and clinics.