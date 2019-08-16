Timeline drawn for completion of KP uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting has chalked out the timeline for the execution of a host of development schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan co-chaired the meeting in Islamabad, said an official handout. The schemes related to the supply of natural gas, electricity, infrastructure and communication in far-flung areas like Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Dir, Bajaur, Hangu, Khyber, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan and districts such as Swabi and Peshawar.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed, KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, KP Minister for Communication and Works MNA Sher Ali Arbab, Secretary Finance KP Shakeel Qadir Khan, heads and senior officers of Pesco, Tesco, SNGPL, NHA and Communication Ministry attended the meeting.

The chief minister briefed the participants about the government priorities by drawing a broad picture of the development initiatives. He stressed practical steps to meet the deadlines and produce tangible results. He, therefore, asked the heads of these organisations to point out any bottleneck so that waste of time is avoided and the schemes completed in time.