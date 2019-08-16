One killed in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: One person was killed over a trivial issue in Dattakhel subdivision in North Waziristan district on Wednesday night, official sources said. The sources said that a group of youth was arranging a music concert to celebrate Eid holidays and Independence Day festival in Shaga locality when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them. One of the youths identified as Alamzeb died on the spot while others remained unhurt. The accused fled the scene while the police started an investigation after registering the case.