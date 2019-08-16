CITY PULSE

The Secret Side of Feica

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Feica’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Secret Side of Feica’ until August 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Walking through Play

The VM Art Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition titled ‘Walking through Play’ until August 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

The Long & Short of It

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting the IVS Alumni Show 2019 titled ‘The Long & Short of It’ until August 16 at the IVS Gallery. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

Creative Karachi Festival 2019

The Creative Karachi Festival is Karachi's famous two-day festival of interdisciplinary arts and creativity, transformed into a weekend 'mela'. The two day festival promises to transform our tiny corner of the megalopolis of Karachi into a buzzing wonderland of music, art, food, creativity and fun through an exceptional line-up of visual artists, contemporary and traditional craftsmen, performers, writers, poets, dancers, film and documentary makers, qavvaals and musicians, comedians and storytellers and a unique outdoor eating experience with communal tables, food demos, and tastings!

Date: Friday 30th & Saturday 31st August 2019

Time: 02:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Venue: Alliance Française de Karachi

Call (92-21) 3538-9043 for more information.

Hot off the Press

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Abeer Arshad, Ana Ali Kazmi, Jaweria Shoaib, Schanza Khan and Yusra Taqi Allawala’s art exhibition titled ‘Hot off the Press’ until August 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Fabric of Existence

The Koel Gallery is hosting Babar Gull’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fabric of Existence’ until August 16. Call 021-35831292 for more information.