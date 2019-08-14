Adieus Chinese Embassy DCM

Deputy Chief of Mission Chinese Embassy, Lijian Zhao, has headed back to Beijing head office in China. He served his country in Pakistan for four years.

All through these years, he has been a very active diplomat and it seems that he was serving Pakistan more than China. Neither has he ever missed any development about Pakistan-China friendship and nor did he let anyone notable miss anything.

One of the most productive diplomats, he used to engage a large audience on his Twitter account, where he was not limited to just sharing information. He devoted considerable energy in countering misconceptions and negative trends about Pakistan-China friendship.

His twitter followers are pretty well aware of the fact that in these four years of his service, he simply has crawled Pakistani villages and cities. In a recent report, he was in Sahiwal explaining how China and Pakistan had been working together on energy projects.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), being the biggest business venture between the two countries, remained his top priority. From Gawadar to Karachi, Mr Zhao has visited the road. In a recent tweet, he mentioned that mosques have been set up at reasonable distances on the Motorway from Multan to Sukker.

This he did to do away with negative propaganda about this CPEC route. He also mentioned the Pakistani companies whose construction material was used in building the road.

Sometimes it seems that outgoing German Ambassador Martin Kobler was his match in terms of community engagement on social media.

When it is heartening to note that modern diplomats understand the importance of social media in modern societies, it is a cause of concern too because the society is gradually giving in to mediatisation process. In the multinational relations, the importance of media is enhanced manifold.

At a time when social media is flooded with fake news, Twitter accounts of the likes of Mr Zhao prove to be a source of credible information which is very vital for communities.

In his last tweets, Mr Zhao said, “Thanks a million for your great support during my 4 years.” He said, “I am leaving Pakistan with a heavy heart, because Pakistan has stolen my heart, and I have to leave now.” I think these are very valuable words for Pakistani nation, which will always remember him.

DCM and Minister Counsellor Pang Chunxue has replaced him at the embassy in Islamabad. Ms Chunxue has been to Pakistan earlier from 1998 to 2000. In her opening speech, she won hearts of Pakistanis saying that Pakistan is just like a second home to her.

I would like to tell her that she will find Pakistanis the most hospitable people on the planet. The Pakistanis who have been to China have the same feeling for the Chinese people. We are traditional neighbors with a lot of commonalities.

But Ms Chunxue has a pair of long shoes to fill. Let me conclude saying that Mr Zhao has set the mark way higher than normal for his predecessors. But our all prayers and full cooperation is now with Ms Chunxue who will bring the Pakistan-China friendship to the next level under the guidance of the Chinese ambassador.