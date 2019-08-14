close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
Newsdesk
August 15, 2019

Merkel: European mission in Strait of Hormuz to be discussed in Finland

World

N
Newsdesk
August 15, 2019

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believed the idea of a European naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz would be discussed again at informal meetings of European foreign and defense ministers in Finland later this month. “I think the question of a European mission will be discussed there again because this discussion has not yet taken place everywhere and so I believe that the Finnish presidency will play a coordinating role on that,” Merkel told a news conference after meeting visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

