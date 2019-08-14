Suspect escapes from police lockup

A suspected criminal escaped from a police lockup in District Central on Wednesday. Police high-ups arrested a head Muhrir and registered a case against the duty officer and police personnel over the incident.

According to police officials, a suspected criminal identified as Michael alias Caro, son of Javed, was arrested and a pistol found on him by Rizvia police during a police patrol in the area. An FIR (No. 241/19) was also registered against him on behalf of the state for possessing an illegal weapon.

Police officials said that the suspect managed to escape from the police lockup hours after his arrest. Upon his escape, senior police officials registered an FIR (No. 243/19) against Head Muharir Imran Butt, duty officer sub-inspector Abdul Sattar Chohan and constable Waqar. The head Muharir has been arrested and the search for the fleeing suspect is underway.