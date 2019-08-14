A dozen wounded due to celebratory gunfire on August 14

At least one dozen people were injured by stray bullets in the city on Wednesday as some people celebrated Independence Day in an irresponsible manner by resorting to aerial firing.

The injured included women and children. As August 14 started with clocks ticking at 12, many areas of the city echoed with gunshots and sounds of firecrackers in clear violation of orders of the Sindh government.

Despite heavy deployment, patrolling and snap checking of the police and the Rangers, many people were not deterred from celebratory gunfire. The victims of the aerial firing were brought to different hospitals from various parts of the city, including Lyari, Landhi, Nazimabad, Ibrahim Hyderi, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Brigade, Azizabad and Jamshed Quarters.

A 25-year-old youth, Saqib, son of Ghulam Nabi, was injured after a stray bullet hit and injured him near Police Line, Bakra Piri area in Lyari within the limits of the Kalakot police station.

In New Karachi, a 27-year-old woman, Tehseen, wife of Imran, was wounded near Saleem Centre. An elderly man, Hashim Mirza, son of Ahmed Mirza, was hit by a stray bullet near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi within the limits of the Taimuria police station.

A 42-year-old man, Abid, son of Iqbal, was injured in a firing incident near Moti Mahel in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. In North Nazimabad, a stray bullet hit and injured 16-year-old Abdul Hafeez, son of Syed Ahmed, within the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station.

A teenager identified as Moiz, son of Manzur Ahmed, was injured by a stray bullet near the Parking Plaza on Preedy Street within the limits of the Brigade police station. In another incident, Waqar, 30, son of Ayub was wounded near the Korangi Crossing within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

A minor girl was wounded by a stray bullet in Rehmat Taj Colony. She was identified as four-year-old Safia, daughter of Faisal. Bilal, 25, son of Amir Ahmed, was injured in a firing incident in the Landhi area.

A 19-year-old woman, Veena, wife of Shayan, was wounded in Azizabad Block 8 after she was hit by a bullet. A young woman was also injured by a stray bullet in Gulistan Colony in the Lyari area within the limits of the Chakiwara police station. She was identified as 20-year-old Kulsoom, daughter of Dost Ali.

A 25-year-old youth, Tariq, son of Shafi, was wounded near the Gurumandir area within the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police station. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem took notice of several injuries in the city due to stray bullets and sought reports from the police officials concerned.