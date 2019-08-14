Medical institutions, varsities call for practical steps to liberate IoK

Pakistan’s 73nd Independence Day was observed as “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on Wednesday at all major public health institutions and medical universities in Karachi where flag-hoisting ceremonies were held, taken out, national anthem and songs were sung and cakes were cut.

Speakers while expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren vowed to continue struggle for the liberation of Kashmir from the Indian occupation. Independence Day celebrations and ceremonies were held at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Karachi, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) and Dr Ruth Pfao Civil Hospital Karachi where national flags were hoisted to start the celebrations while flags of Kashmir were especially displayed at these celebrations to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Doctors and other staff of medical institutions and varsities also planted saplings at their institutions while sweets were distributed among patients, their attendants and participants of the cerebrations.

Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali along with Secretary General PMA Dr Qaiser Sajjad led a rally inside the hospital, which was attended by a large number of doctors, paramedics, nurses, patients and their attendants, who chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and the independence of Kashmir.

Speaking to the participants of the ceremony following the flag-hoisting, singing of national songs and tableaus, Dr Seemin Jamali said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and vowed that Pakistani doctors, paramedics and nurses were ready to fight along with Pakistan Army for the liberation of Kashmir.

Paying glowing tribute to the defenders of Pakistan, she said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his associates won the independence for the Muslims of the subcontinent while brave sons of the country in uniform defended the country against foreign aggression and were ready to offer more sacrifices for the defence of their motherland.

Later, she planted saplings at the JPMC, while along with children, patients and staff of the institute, she picked up garbage from the hospital premises to motivate others to keep their surroundings clean.

The NICVD also observed Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to the Kashmiri brethren reeling from renewed Indian repression.

Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the NICVD front yard, which was decorated with national flags and buntings. A huge number of staff marked their presence with renewed hopes of a prosperous Pakistan.

Prof Nadeem Qamar said that the world was witnessing the Pakistani nation’s support for the Kashmiri people and Pakistan would continue extending its moral support to them till they achieved their right to self-determination.

“We will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them; we are standing with them and will continue to do so.” Maintaining that freedom was a huge blessing, Prof Qamar said now the onus is upon us to present Pakistan as a highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations, thus transforming Pakistan under the visions of its founding leaders Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at the Dow University of Health Sciences where a colourful ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty and medical students, who sang national songs, while participants chanted slogans for the liberation of Kashmir and in favour of their Kashmiri brethren.

Vice Chancellor Prof Saeed Quraishy said that instead of slogans, resolutions and songs, practical steps were needed for the liberation of Kashmir where a huge genocide was underway by the occupation forces. He added that Pakistan’s independence was not complete without the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and without it the partition of the subcontinent and the creation of Pakistan is incomplete. We need practical steps to for the liberation of Kashmiri people.”

Blood donation camp

A blood donation camp was held at Dr Ruth K.M Pfao Civil Hospital Karachi where a large number of people, including attendants of patients, doctors, paramedics and other staff members of the hospital, donated blood and vowed to sacrifice their last drop of blood for the protection of their motherland in case of foreign aggression. Earlier, the medical superintendent hoisted the national flag at the hospital premises and vowed to assist the armed forces of Pakistan in case of foreign aggression.