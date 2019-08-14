Nation celebrates Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Wednesday as Kashmir Solidarity Day with national zeal and fervour to express full support to Kashmiri brethren reeling from renewed Indian repression.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques after Fajr prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country as well as liberation of the occupied territories of Muslims. Thirty-one gun salute was offered in the federal capital Islamabad and 21-gun salute in all the four provincial capitals as well as Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Convention Centre Islamabad. Addressing the ceremony, President Dr Arif Alvi emphatically renewed Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiri people until they get the right to self-determination. “We will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them we are standing with them and will continue to do so,” he declared.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta. In Karachi, the change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the morning. A smartly turned out contingent of the cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the guards duties. Commodore Irfan Taj of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest of the ceremony.

In Lahore, an impressive ceremony of change of guards was held at the tomb of the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A smartly turned contingent of the Pakistan Army assumed the guards duty from the Pakistan Rangers. Punjab General Officer Commander Major General Yousaf was the chief guest on the occasion.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the main function was held at Governor House Peshawar. Governor Shah Farman hoisted the national flag. Collective prayers were also offered for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Similar function was also held in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the historic day was marked with renewal of the pledge that Kashmiris would continue their ongoing struggle for their right to self-determination till it reached to its logical end despite India’s recent sinister move of altering the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir state.

The Independence Day of Pakistan-cum-Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies, processions and special functions were held under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organisations in all 10 district headquarters as well as tehsil headquarters — including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, Haveli, Jhelum valley and Neelum valley districts. The national flag of Pakistan was also hoisted on all private and public buildings.

In Gilgit, the main function was held in Chinar Garden. Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Jaffarullah Khan was the chief guest. He hoisted the national flag and laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument). Similar ceremonies were also held in South Waziristan districts of Orakzai and Mohmand, besides Parachinar.