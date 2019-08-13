Nation celebrates Independence Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating the 73rd Independence Day today (Wednesday). Different seminars and rallies will be held across the country on this occasion.

On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and said that the whole nation is supporting the Kashmiri people and continued extending political, diplomatic and moral support to them at all forums.

In his message President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Indian government’s unilateral move to end the special status of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) was a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

The Indian government should realize that with use of such state aggression and absurd measures, the movement for freedom in the IoJ&K could not be suppressed, he added. The president said the world was witnessing the fact that the whole nation was supporting the Kashmiri people and would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to them till the achievement of their right to self-determination. “We will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them; we are standing with them and will continue to do so,” a press release quoted the president as saying.

Extending felicitations to the nation on the Independence Day, the president stressed upon unity and harmony among its ranks of nation to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity. He observed that all the strata of society had to work hard, irrespective of the factional or individual interests and called upon all the citizens to play their due part in the progress and development of the country.

President Alvi said their forefathers had given immense sacrifices and due to their untiring efforts, Pakistan emerged on the world’s globe as an independent country on 14th August 1947. “No doubt, freedom is a huge blessing. Now onus is upon us to present Pakistan as a highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations and thus transforming Pakistan under the visions of its founding leaders Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.”

He said it was a matter of satisfaction that the young generation with a passion of patriotism possessed the desire for the development of country. He also paid tribute to all the martyred people who had laid down their lives for safeguarding the freedom.

The president observed that the Independence Day also reinvigorated the spirit of patriotism and strengthened the passion to take the national flag to further heights. The president called upon the countrymen to reiterate their commitment for making Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

While Prime Minister in his message on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan said, “I extend my heartiest felicitations to all Pakistanis, living within the country and abroad, on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. The day reminds us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values. It also reminds us of the objectives that led to creation of an independent Muslim state. This day reinvigorates our spirit to make Pakistan stand out in the comity of nations as a dignified country.”

He said, “Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a progressive Pakistan where one could lead one’s life in accordance with the golden tenets of Islam, a state where democratic norms could flourish and rule of law prevailed, and where compassion characterised the bonds between the state and citizens. To this end, the state of Madina is our model. Allah Almighty has bestowed our country with great bounties and huge resources and a bright future awaits us. Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline, are beacon of light, to overcome the challenges faced by the country.”

The prime minister said, “Let us today rededicate ourselves to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country. Let me emphasize here the role of Overseas Pakistanis and I am sure they will continue making us proud with their concerted efforts for the greater good of their homeland. On this occasion, I also pay tribute to those sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives while protecting ideological and geographical boundaries of the motherland and kept aloft the banner of its freedom.”

He said, “While the Independence Day is an occasion to rejoice and celebrate, we feel saddened to see our Kashmiri brethren in IHK being subjected to the worst kind of oppression and ruthless state terrorism. The tyranny unleashed against innocent civilians has crossed all limits in total disregard to the international norms and the values of humanity and has endangered the peace of the region. Let me reassure our Kashmiri brethren that we stand by them and Pakistan will continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination.” He said, “The recent events in IHK have reinforced the Two-Nation theory envisioned by our forefathers. May Allah grant us the strength to develop Pakistan on the model of state of Madina. May Allah grant us the ability to transform Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. May Allah help us secure for our country its rightful place among the comity of nations. Pakistan Paindabad.