Imran says Modi’s RSS is like Hitler’s Lebensraum ideology

ISLAMABAD/LINE OF CONTROL: Prime Minister Imran Khan made phone calls to Iranian President Dr Hasan Rouhani and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday separately to discuss developments with them regarding Kashmir situation and India’s obnoxious inhuman attitude towards the people of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) gave a brief account of the conversation between the prime minister and the presidents of two brotherly Muslim countries later and stated that Prime Minister Khan called Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as part of his outreach to world leaders pertains to the grave situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The premier underlined that the actions taken by India in a bid to change the internationally recognised disputed status of IHK were in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Furthermore, any change in the demographic structure of IHK would constitute a violation of the international law.

The prime minister particularly highlighted the serious risk of massive killings as part of the crackdown by Indian forces in held Kashmir and stressed that the international community must act urgently to prevent the impending calamity. The prime minister apprised the Iranian leader of Pakistan's repeated calls and efforts, urging India to resolve this seven decades old dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the long-standing UNSC resolutions.

President Hassan Rouhani, while underlining that all possible efforts must be made to keep the regional tensions low, stressed that the Muslims of Kashmir must be able to use their legal rights and interests to be able to live in peace. President Rouhani also expressed his concerns over the atrocities and killing of innocent people in IHK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Iran's principled stance on the Kashmir issue as Iranian leadership's consistently strong voice in support of the rights and wellbeing of the people of Kashmir.

Both the leaders agreed that no military solution existed to resolve this long-standing dispute. Prime Minister Imran stressed that India should be counseled to immediately resolve the issue under the UN resolutions.

In the bilateral context, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Iran, especially following the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran in April this year.

In a separate release the PMO has said that Prime Minister Imran called Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the situation in IHK. The phone call was part of prime minister’s outreach to sensitise world leaders about the grave situation in IHK resulting from India’s latest unilateral and illegal actions in violation of the UNSC resolutions and international law.

This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders. The Prime Minister informed President Widodo in his maiden contact that IHK remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by occupying Indian armed forces.

The prime minister stressed that the international community was duty bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening. Prime Minister Imran Khan also apprised President Widodo about Pakistan's consistent efforts to resolve the long outstanding Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions. However, India’s intransigence had been the constant obstacle in this regard.

The prime minister underlined the need for the international community to play its role in helping resolve this long-standing dispute. He stressed that India must be urged to resolve the issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Both the sides agreed that there was a need to resolve the issue peacefully and within the framework of international law. Meanwhile, in a hard-hitting series of tweets Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday maintained that New Delhi is attempting to change the demography of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) through ethnic cleansing.

Indian media has reacted sharply about the assertions of prime minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan said that the Indian government’s policy in IHK is in line with the ideology of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) inspired by Nazi ideology said to be a parent outfit of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) that believed in Hindu supremacy.

The prime minister’s comments are a continuation of the stance he conveyed during his address to a joint session of Parliament earlier this week. In another tweet, the prime minister expressed fear that this RSS ideology of Hindu supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IHK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. He termed the Hindu supremacists as version of Hitler's Lebensraum.

Imran Khan said: "The curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to RSS ideology that is inspired by Nazi ideology".

Earlier this week, the Indian government scrapped IHK special status by repealing Article 370 of India's Constitution. Kashmiri leaders were put under house arrest and a strict curfew was imposed in the occupied territory. Though authorities claim that the curfew has been relaxed for Eidul Azha but IHK remains cut off as phone and internet connections have been suspended and residents do not have access to television or radio.

Prime Minister Imran said that the BJP government is attempting to "change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing". "Question is: will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?" he wondered. The Indian state forces will now crack down even harder on the Kashmiri people. They will try to suppress the Kashmiri resistance with brute force. I fear that they may initiate ethnic cleansing in Kashmir to wipe out the local population. With an approach of this nature, incidents like Pulwama are bound to happen again. I can already predict this will happen, he said.

He had vowed to raise the matter on all international forums in order to find a peaceful resolution. Pakistan has already suspended diplomatic ties with India and has expelled its high commissioner and diplomatic staff. The diplomatic observers here are of the view that the tweets of Prime Minister Imran indicate that Pakistan has determined to go all out for the cause of Kashmir much beyond “diplomatic, political and moral support” as it has gauged the evil designs of the extremist BJP government well and fully.

Meanwhile, the high ups concerned will keep their heads put together to deliberate about the developments during the holidays as well, the sources pointed out. In the meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagh sector and spent the first day of Eidul Azha with troops deployed there to defend the motherland.

On the occasion, the Army Chief said the government had initiated multiple efforts to redress the Kashmir crisis. "Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace," He said and added India was trying to shift the global attention away from the Indian Held Jammu & Kashmir (IHJ&K) to the LoC and Pakistan, and for that purpose it could do anything.

"We must not give them any opportunity to cover up the crimes it is committing in IHJ&K." The COAS said, "Our religion teaches us peace but also sacrifice and stand for truth.” “We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, Insha Allah.” The Pakistan Army is observing Eidul Azha solemnly in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers living under Indian occupation.