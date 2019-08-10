Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket

LAHORE: Township Whites cruised into 3rd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Shokat Memorial Club by 44 runs played at Township Whites Ground.

Scores: Township Whites 136/7 in 20 Overs (Kashif Ali 30, Hamza Akber 35, Aitazaz Ahsan 24, M Shehzad 28). Shaukat Memorial Club 92 all out in 19.1 Overs (M Javed 32, M Naveed 16, M Ali 13, M Wahab 2/16, Faiz ur Rehman 2/11, Kamran Khan 2/20, M Shareef 2/6).

In another match, Dar Club marched into 2nd round when they outplayed Sabzazar Lions by 102 runs played at Dar Academy Ground. Fine batting by Ameer Hamza was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Dar Club 189 all out in 20 Overs (Ameer Hamza 78, Shafqat Ali 27, Safdar Ali 27, Raheel Aslam 14, Hafiz Qadeer 12, Tanveer Ahmed 3/40, Ansar Aziz 3/40, Abdullah Irshad 2/38). Sabzazar Lions 87 all out in 18.5 Overs (Zegam Shah 18, Abdullah Irshad 20, M Naveed 13, Ahmed Sheraz 2/23).