35 probables picked for hockey training camp

KARACHI: The national hockey team selection committee, headed by Olympian Manzoor Junior, has shortlisted 35 probables for the training camp, scheduled to begin in Lahore later this month, ‘The News’ has learnt.

According to a source, performance of players in the recently concluded 65th National Hockey Championship was also considered by the selection committee.

He said that three players for each position have been selected, adding that most of the shortlisted players are emerging youngsters.

Before the final stage of training camp it may be reduced to 25 players, he said.

Members of the selection committee witnessed the matches of National Hockey Championship to scout talented young players.

The national hockey team has two big assignments later this year, Olympics qualifying round in September-October and South Asian Games in December.

The Green-shirts will be allowed to participate in the Olympics qualifying round after paying the first installment of fine imposed by the FIH after their non-participation in the FIH pro League held earlier this year.