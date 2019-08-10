close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 11, 2019

35 probables picked for hockey training camp

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 11, 2019

KARACHI: The national hockey team selection committee, headed by Olympian Manzoor Junior, has shortlisted 35 probables for the training camp, scheduled to begin in Lahore later this month, ‘The News’ has learnt.

According to a source, performance of players in the recently concluded 65th National Hockey Championship was also considered by the selection committee.

He said that three players for each position have been selected, adding that most of the shortlisted players are emerging youngsters.

Before the final stage of training camp it may be reduced to 25 players, he said.

Members of the selection committee witnessed the matches of National Hockey Championship to scout talented young players.

The national hockey team has two big assignments later this year, Olympics qualifying round in September-October and South Asian Games in December.

The Green-shirts will be allowed to participate in the Olympics qualifying round after paying the first installment of fine imposed by the FIH after their non-participation in the FIH pro League held earlier this year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports