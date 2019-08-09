Wasa declares emergency after heavy rain in Multan

MULTAN: The Wasa has announced emergency after receiving heavy downpour in the city.

The Wasa has summoned all the field staff members, technical staff, disposal staff and other officials at subdivisions for early removal of rainwater on Friday, the Wasa officials said. The Wasa also launched rainwater disposal operation in the city.

Wasa Managing Director Rao Qasim assigned the field staff immediate removal of rainwater from roads and metro routes on urgent basis.

He directed all the disposal station running machinery with full capacity to remove rainwater from roads and low-lying areas. The Wasa also executed operation in the city for the removal of rainwater particularly from low-lying areas.

The citizens had lodged complaints against accumulation of rainwater in thickly populous residential areas, including Chungi No 9, Kirri Jamanadan, Disposal Station, MDA Road, Kutchehry Road, LMQ Road, Bosan Road, Gulgasht, Doulat Gate, Kalma Chowk, Old Bahawalpur Road, Chowk Rashidabad, Abdali Road and other areas.

After receiving complaints, the Wasa MD visited the affected areas and ordered drain out the rainwater from the areas. Earlier, Multan and different parts of the south Punjab received widespread rains, winds and thunderstorm. The rainwater created problems for motorists on various roads besides it gathered in low-lying areas. Heavy rains lashed the Multan region, turning weather pleasant.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the next two days in the city of saints and its suburbs. The city received 66mm rain on Friday evening.