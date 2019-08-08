Cop martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred and another injured in attack on the riders squad in the limits of the Paharipura police station here late Thursday night.

An official told The News unidentified attackers opened fire on Peshawar Police rider squad in Paharipura at around 10:30 pm. One policeman Iftikhar was martyred in the attack while Firdous sustained injuries.

The wounded was taken to Lady Reading Hospital. A search operation was launched in the area to arrest the attackers.