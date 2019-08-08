13-year-old girl killed over marriage issue in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Our Correspondent
FAISALABAD: A 13-year-old girl was killed over a marriage issue near Sahianwala on Thursday. Malaika, a class 9 student, of Chak Jhumra along with her mother was going to a market when unidentified people shot her dead. The motive behind the murder was that the mother of Malaika had refused to marry her with a boy of their rival group. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case and started investigation.
