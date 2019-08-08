close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 9, 2019

13-year-old girl killed over marriage issue in Faisalabad

National

 
August 9, 2019

By Our Correspondent

FAISALABAD: A 13-year-old girl was killed over a marriage issue near Sahianwala on Thursday. Malaika, a class 9 student, of Chak Jhumra along with her mother was going to a market when unidentified people shot her dead. The motive behind the murder was that the mother of Malaika had refused to marry her with a boy of their rival group. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan