MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra booked: ACE team Faisalabad retrieves argi varsity’s land

LAHORE: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad retrieved Agriculture University’s 18 kanals and 19 marlas land illegally occupied by MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra, on the instruction of Muhammad Gohar Nafees, director general Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab during a big operation Thursday. An FIR was registered against MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra under Section 409/PPC. According to sources in the ACE, Zafar Iqbal Nagra was occupying the land of Agriculture University and had constructed 39 shops on it. He was drawing rent of these illegally constructed shops. He had also started construction of marriage hall there. An FIR was also registered against the occupants. The director general Anti-Corruption Faisalabad region retrieved the land after an inquiry. The anti-corruption department, district administration and police demolished the illegal construction and handed over the land to university.