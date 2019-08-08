Hesson being considered for Pak coaching job

LAHORE: Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is reportedly being considered for the vacant Pakistan head coach job.

According to sources Hesson, 44 who coached the Black Caps for six years, including their 2015 World Cup run in Australia, is being scouted for the post previously held by Mickey Arthur. It is understood the PCB has already approached Hesson. Hesson had stepped down in June last year, replaced by Gary Stead as the head coach for New Zealand.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Pakistan Cricket Board has started the process of inviting applications for four key posts including the head coach of the national team. Besides the post of head coach, applications are to be sought for the post of bowling coach, batting coach and trainer.

The process is expected to be completed with next two weeks. We have already promised to advertise the positions and we are doing these Friday,” a PCB official when contacted said. The PCB also plans to hire high profile trainer considering the previous experience where there were concerns on the fitness of leading cricketers.