Fri Aug 09, 2019
AFP
August 9, 2019

Australia sets testosterone limit for transgender players

Sports

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia unveiled new guidelines on Thursday to ensure transgender players can take part in the game at the highest levels.

The policy sets out a testosterone limit for transgender and gender-diverse players who want to play for state and national women’s teams.

“It doesn’t make any sense that today, people are discriminated against, harassed or excluded, because of who they are,” Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

To be eligible for elite women’s teams, the players must show a testosterone concentration of less than 10 nanomoles per litre over at least 12 months. They must also be able to demonstrate their elected gender is consistent with how they are living their lives on a daily basis.

