IT ministry to work with Huawei

Islamabad : On the directions of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui held meeting with the top management of Huawei to appraise the current

status of ICT and technology in Pakistan with a view to chalk out a digital

transformation plan for Pakistan, says a press release.

Matters related to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and e-governance were discussed during the meeting.

The team Huawei also briefed the Federal Secretary Ministry of IT about their services in the

field of ICT and e-governance.

It was agreed in the meeting that Ministry of IT would jointly work with Huawei for enhancement of national Information and Communication Technologies plan and e-governance initiatives to improve governance and public service delivery in Pakistan.

Huawei is the leading telecom provider in the world and also a leading Information and Communication Technologies infrastructure development company in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT.