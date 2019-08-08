Nine killed in collision between bus, motorcycle-rickshaw in Jhang

JHANG: Nine people, including four women, were killed in a collision between a bus and a motorcycle-rickshaw near Adda Khanowana on Chiniot Road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a bus was going to Chiniot when it collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw while trying to save a motorcyclist. As a result, nine passengers of motorcycle-rickshaw were killed on the spot.

On information, DPO Attaur Rehman along with traffic police rushed the spot and shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital. He also sought an urgent report from the DSP Traffic about the accident.