close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Nine killed in collision between bus, motorcycle-rickshaw in Jhang

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

JHANG: Nine people, including four women, were killed in a collision between a bus and a motorcycle-rickshaw near Adda Khanowana on Chiniot Road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a bus was going to Chiniot when it collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw while trying to save a motorcyclist. As a result, nine passengers of motorcycle-rickshaw were killed on the spot.

On information, DPO Attaur Rehman along with traffic police rushed the spot and shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital. He also sought an urgent report from the DSP Traffic about the accident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan