3 killed in Mozambique jail riot

NAMPULA, Mozambique: Three people were shot dead and seven were wounded after rioting broke out Wednesday morning at the largest prison in northern Mozambique, according to a health official.
Nampula Central Hospital´s clinical director, Bainabo Sahal, said that 10 people were brought in, three of them already dead. "At the (hospital) morgue we received three bodies, victims of gunshots," Sahal told reporters at the hospital in the city of Nampula. Of the wounded, five sustained serious injuries, while two prison guards had minor injuries.
