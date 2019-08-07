4th straight win for Pak spikers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reco-rded their fourth successive win in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship after beating Sri Lanka in four sets in Myanmar.

According to reports reaching here, Pakistan players had to put in their best efforts to beat a well versed Sri Lanka team 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 30-28.

Pakistan got off to a flying start by winning the first two sets quite comfortably. Sri Lanka came back strongly and started leading the third set right from the world go. They won the set and extended the match to the fourth set.

The fourth set turned out to be a real battle with both teams playing aggressive volleyball. Though Pakistan led the proceedings initially, Sri Lanka came back all guns blazing and took a lead at one stage.

Pakistan attackers made good use of their height to earn some crucial points, ultimately winning the set and the match 30-28. On Thursday (today), Pakistan will play Australia. If they win they will lead Group E. In another match on Wednesday, Chinese Taipei defeated Australia 3-0.