close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

4th straight win for Pak spikers

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reco-rded their fourth successive win in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship after beating Sri Lanka in four sets in Myanmar.

According to reports reaching here, Pakistan players had to put in their best efforts to beat a well versed Sri Lanka team 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 30-28.

Pakistan got off to a flying start by winning the first two sets quite comfortably. Sri Lanka came back strongly and started leading the third set right from the world go. They won the set and extended the match to the fourth set.

The fourth set turned out to be a real battle with both teams playing aggressive volleyball. Though Pakistan led the proceedings initially, Sri Lanka came back all guns blazing and took a lead at one stage.

Pakistan attackers made good use of their height to earn some crucial points, ultimately winning the set and the match 30-28. On Thursday (today), Pakistan will play Australia. If they win they will lead Group E. In another match on Wednesday, Chinese Taipei defeated Australia 3-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports