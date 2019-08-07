Lewinsky-produced ‘impeachment’ drama to air weeks before election

LOS ANGELES: Monica Lewinsky will produce a major true crime series about impeachment proceedings against former US president Bill Clinton set to air just weeks before the 2020 election, the FX network said Tuesday.

The third season of the “American Crime Story” franchise will dramatize events that saw White House intern Lewinsky and two other women become “swept up ... in the country´s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” FX said in a statement. It follows the network´s first two seasons of “ACS,” which dealt with the trial of O.J. Simpson and the murder of Gianni Versace, respectively, and together earned a bevy of awards — and considerable controversy.

The announcement of season three prompted an immediate social media storm, with many users claiming a renewed focus on a sex scandal which nearly toppled a Democratic president would benefit incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic support for impeachment proceedings against Trump is growing, with more than half of House Democrats now backing the procedure, media tallies showed last week.

“People are going to be very interested in this around the presidential election and it is going to be a great show,” FX chief John Landgraf told a television critics´ gathering in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.