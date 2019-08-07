Downgrades ties, suspends trade: Pakistan expels Indian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it was expelling the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Basaria and suspending bilateral trade with India in the aftermath of New Delhi stripping Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) of its special autonomy.

The Indian high commissioner has been asked to leave the country forthwith and Pakistan has decided not to send its designated high commissioner Moeenul Haq to India. He was scheduled to leave for Indian capital on August 16 (Friday) as all the formalities for his departure were complete. The armed forces have been ordered to heighten vigilance. The decision to review diplomatic ties with India was taken at the top civil and military leadership meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) of the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair.

The NSC took stock of the relations with India in the backdrop of New Delhi scrapping the special status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and annexing after splitting it early this week. The NSC apart from downgrading diplomatic relations with India also decided to suspend bilateral trade with India and reviewing all bilateral arrangements with New Delhi. The altering of status of Kashmir will be taken to the United Nations, including its Security Council. The committee also decided to observe Independence Day on August 14 to express solidarity with the brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right to self-determination. The Indian independence day falling on August 15 will be observed as black day throughout Pakistan. Kashmiris had been observing August 15 as black day since many years.

The prime minister directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to expose the brutal Indian racist regime, its design and human rights violations. The three hours long meeting was attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, acting Naval Chief Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Law Minister Barrister Dr Farough Naseem, SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and the Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood.

The NSC discussed situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside IHK and along the Line of Control. It was second meeting of the committee in three days. The last NSC meeting had strongly condemned Indian atrocities in IHK and reiterated that Pakistan was ready to defend itself against any misadventure or aggression by India.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office said in a statement that the Indian government has been informed that Pakistan will not send its high commissioner-designate to India.