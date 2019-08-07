Several events for Pak squash players next month

KARACHI: Pakistan squash players are set to feature in several international tournaments next month. Owais Rasheed will compete at the $5000 CIB El Shams Tour 1 in Cairo, Egypt, from September 2-6. Tayyab Aslam and Ammad Fareed will be playing at the $30,000 HKFC PSA International Squash Open in Hong Kong from September 10-14. They will face each other in the first round.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Ayaz and Zahir Shah are set to participate in the $10,000 Nash Cup to be held at Canada from September 17-21. From September 22-25, Israr Ahmed and Ali Bukhari will compete at the $5000 QSF-3 (World Championship Qualifier) in Doha, Qatar. Seventh seed Israr will face unseeded Yehia Elnawsany of Egypt, while Ali will lock horns with second seed Bernat Jaume of Spain in the first round.

Ahsan will also play at the $5000 Aspin Cup (World Championship Qualifier) to be held in Charlottetown, Canada, from September 25-28.

Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob and Asim Khan will compete at the $30,000 Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 25-29. In first round, 9/16 seed Farhan will face unseeded Spaniard Carlos Cornes Ribadas and 9/16 seed Asim will meet Rui Soares of Portugal. Sixth seed Tayyab got bye.

Tayyab can also feature in the prestigious China Squash Open from September 4-8, if there is any withdrawal from the main draw, due to being on top of the reserves list. From September 26-29, Hamza Bukhari will participate in the $5000 Wakefield PSA in The Plains, United States.