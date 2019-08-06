close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Tuesday claimed to have seized two kilograms of hashish from carriers near Kotka Shahdi Khan village in the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station. “After receiving information about the possible attempt of narcotics smuggling from the tribal district to Lakki Marwat, a police party barricaded the road and started search suspected vehicles,” said an official. He added that policemen intercepted three suspects riding a motorcycle and during search seized two plastic bags from one Rafiullah.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan