Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Tuesday claimed to have seized two kilograms of hashish from carriers near Kotka Shahdi Khan village in the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station. “After receiving information about the possible attempt of narcotics smuggling from the tribal district to Lakki Marwat, a police party barricaded the road and started search suspected vehicles,” said an official. He added that policemen intercepted three suspects riding a motorcycle and during search seized two plastic bags from one Rafiullah.