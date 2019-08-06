IMSciences hosts IMF representative

PESHAWAR: Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan, conducted a seminar at the IMSciences on “IMF Extended Fund Facility Arrangement for Pakistan”.

The seminar was attended by the students and faculty of the IMSciences as well as outsiders. The chief guest was Ms Sanchez, who has specialized in Macroeconomics.

IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan welcomed the IMF team and all the other guests. He talked about the relation that exists between the IMF and Pakistan and hoped that this relationship will improve and hopefully it will benefit the education sector to a vast extent.

Teresa Sanchez thanked IMSciences for welcoming her and giving her this opportunity to explain how the IMF will help the economy of Pakistan.

The crux of her presentation was the Macro-Critical Imbalances of Pakistan. She talked about how living in Pakistan for some time made it possible for her to see some major issues in our economy and that it enabled her to conduct a study and generate ideas on how it can be improved.

She explained how the IMF works in helping countries all over the world not only financially but in other ways as well.

After the presentation, there was a Q&A session in which all the participants of the seminar were given a chance to ask any questions that they had from Ms Sanchez.

Towards the end of the session, Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan presented a shield to Ms Teresa Sanchez.

The seminar proved to be very informative for the students and faculty of IMS and also for the outsiders. IMSciences hopes to conduct more of such beneficial seminars in the future.