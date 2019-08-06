Ombudsman seeks report on ‘ill-equipped’ PIMS daycare centre

Islamabad : The Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat has sought report from the

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) about the lack of facilities at its daycare centre over a complaint of the Young Doctors Association.

In a letter written to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences executive director, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, senior adviser (law) at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, said a report on the matter should reach him by August 20.

Earlier, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences YDA president Dr Fazle Rabbi had formally complained to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat that the only daycare centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences not only lacked basic facilities but it was also unable to cater to the children of the hospital’s women doctors and other staff members.

He insisted that the current single-room daycare centre remained operational from 8am to 2pm only, it had no proper staff and basic facilities, and it was is located away from the main hospital building.

The complainant said many women postgraduate trainee doctors, medical officers, and other staff members had no family support to care for their children during duty hours, so they struggled to manage children, especially during evening and night shifts.

He demanded the authorities build a spacious and well-equipped daycare centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences with multiple shifts to facilitate the women members of PIMS workforce.