Pollard found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

LAUDERHILL, Florida: West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during India’s second T20I game against the West Indies.

Pollard was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an international match.

The incident occurred after the player called a substitute onto the field despite having been repeatedly told by the umpires that a request must be made for a substitute to come onto the field and being advised to wait until the end of the next over. Pollard failed to follow the umpire’s instructions.

The player denied the offence and as such had a formal hearing in front of match referee Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. Pollard was found guilty following the hearing and fined 20 percent of his match fee and consequently has had one demerit point added to his record. On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.