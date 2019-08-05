Maldives collects nearly $30m as Green Tax in six months

MALE: The Maldives Finance Ministry had collected 29.75 million US dollars as Green Tax from foreigners and tourists in the first six months of this year, local media reports said here Monday.

Official statistics from the Finance Ministry said the highest Green Tax for this year had been received in April with the collection of 5.391 million US dollars while the least amount was received in June with an income of 3.637 million dollars.

Green Tax is payable by tourists who stay in tourist resorts, hotels, tourist vessels and guest houses. The government charges a Green Tax of six dollars per day from resorts, vessels, and hotels and three dollars per day from guest houses.

Green Tax is a tax that encourages people not to harm the environment or to help pay for things that are good for the environment. Maldivians and resident permit holders are not required to pay the Green Tax.