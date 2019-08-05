‘Removing special status can’t suppress Kashmiris struggle’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi severely criticised the Indian government’s move to strip Kashmir off of the special status under its constitution.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Monday the minister said, “If India thinks that Kashmir issue can be resolved by a constitutional amendment then they are in fool’s paradise.” There was no ethical or legal basis for altering the constitution, Qureshi said, highlighting that India has violated its vows made in the United Nations. TodayIndia has given an international significance to the Kashmir issue, he added.

He said people of the held Kashmir openly opposed the move of the BJP government and India cannot change the public opinion by amending the constitution. “Pakistan wishes to peacefully solve this issue,” the minister asserted.

As per Qureshi Pakistan wanted to mutually settle this matter on the table, however, India further entangled the Kashmir issue today. The right to self-determination of Kashmiris cannot be changed by any (constitutional) amendment, he vehemently mentioned.

While, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday abrogation of Article-370 by the Indian government was a severe violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

In tweets, she condemned the Indian move and said that it had not changed the ground realities. “We reject this paper measure,” she asserted. She made it clear that Pakistan would not leave Kashmiris alone and it would use all the available options. Dr Awan said the Indian government’s act had infused a new spirit into the freedom struggle in held Kashmir and highlighted the Kashmir dispute in the world.

While talking to media outside the Parliament House on Monday, Dr Awan noted that Pakistan in the light of the United Nations Security Council resolutions would continue to extend diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris till the realisation of their right to self-determination.

India, she emphasised, must not forget the fact that a nation standing for its genuine right, could not be defeated by using gun, oppression or conspiracy against it. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani and the nation would continue political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir cause besides raising the issue at all international fora. she said unilateral Indian effort to change Kashmir’s status was a great threat to regional peace. She said Kashmiris had been offering great sacrifices in their just freedom struggle and the entire Pakistani nation salutes them.

She said the Indian step was a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions on the issue and at this critical juncture Kashmiris were looking for support of international community. She said the US president’s offer to mediate on Kashmir was the endorsement of Pakistan’s narrative and efforts for establishing peace in the region.

The special assistant said India could not sabotage Kashmiri people’s struggle to get their right to self-determination through use of force, adding the whole world stood with Pakistan’s narrative.

Paying tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and leadership for their struggle for right to self-determination, she said, “I salute and pay glowing tribute to them for their sacrifices for right to self-determination.” She said the face of Indian state terrorism was exposed in the world, adding it was further confirmed that secular India was just hypotheses.

She also appreciated media for highlighting Kashmir issue and said more programmes should be presented highlighting right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the aspirations and will of the people of Kashmir as promised by UN Security Council resolutions and committed by Indian leadership at the time of partition.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari stated, “The International Court of Justice must be approached immediately as well as moving UNSC and other international forums including Human Rights Organisations. This is illegal annexation of a militarily-Occupied territory and completely unacceptable. It is not enough simply to condemn this move against all international norms and international law along with UNSC resolutions. Kashmir is recognised as disputed territory in UNSC resolutions. India cannot alter IHK status through its parliament”.

While, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that India cannot suppress Kashmiris right to self-determination through its brutal acts. Talking to Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam here on Monday, he said Pakistani nation and its Parliament express complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. He condemned the use of cluster bombs by Indian army along the LoC. He directed to Kashmir Committee to play its role proactively in the current situation in the wake of occupied Kashmir.