Pak team to feature in World Taekwondo

LAHORE: For the first time, a four-member Pakistan team would feature in the Tashkent World Taekwondo Cadet Championships scheduled to be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 7 to 10. According to information received here, the four-member team includes Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed (Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President); Murtaza Hassan Bangash (International Referee); Jalal Hydar (manager/coach) and Fateehma Tu Zuhrra (female athlete). PTF hopes to get good exposure during the event which would improve the skills and techniques of young athlete. Participation in the event would also portray a soft image of the country and sports Ministry at Asian and World Level.