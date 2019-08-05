close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 6, 2019

Colombia to authorize nationality for 24,000 Venezuelan children

World

AFP
August 6, 2019

BOGOTA: Colombia President Ivan Duque signed an order on Monday allowing 24,000 children born in the country to Venezuelan parents and risking statelessness to be given Colombian nationality.The children were the victims of a legal loophole that prevented them from obtaining their parents´ nationality due to “insurmountable obstacles” but left them without Colombian nationality due to legislation that doesn´t recognize citizenship based on place of birth.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World