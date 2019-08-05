Colombia to authorize nationality for 24,000 Venezuelan children

BOGOTA: Colombia President Ivan Duque signed an order on Monday allowing 24,000 children born in the country to Venezuelan parents and risking statelessness to be given Colombian nationality.The children were the victims of a legal loophole that prevented them from obtaining their parents´ nationality due to “insurmountable obstacles” but left them without Colombian nationality due to legislation that doesn´t recognize citizenship based on place of birth.