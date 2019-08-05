Rallies held across Pakistan to slam India’s anti-Kashmir move

ISLAMABAD: Rallies and gatherings were held across the country on Monday in protest against the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution by the BJP-led government through a presidential order ending the special status given to occupied Kashmir.

In Lahore, a crowded rally, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhary and General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui, was taken out from Faisal Chowk to the Lahore Press Club.

People from various walks of life including lawmakers, lawyers, women, children, students, teachers, doctors, politicians, religious scholars and traders participated in the rally. The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of held Kashmir and chanting slogans against Indian forces’ brutalities against the Kashmiris.

The activists of various political parties—including PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamat-e-Islami and Pak Sarzameen Party—also took out rallies in various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, to denounce Indian brutalities committed against the people of occupied valley.

The political activists attended the rallies in large numbers to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren who were subjected to state suppression by Indian occupation forces. The participants of the rallies chanted slogans against the brutalities and human rights violation committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people who were denied of their right to self determination despite the clear resolutions of the United Nations.

While addressing the rallies, the speakers said India had been committing human rights abuses in Kashmir for years while the international community remained silent, including those nations who claim to be torch-bearers of justice.

They urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community to cut off all kinds of ties with India to force it to end brutalities in the disputed territory.

They said the people of Kashmir had rejected the move for abrogating Article 370

of the Indian Constitution by the BJP government, which gave special status to Kashmiris.

The participants assured their Kashmiri brethren that the people and the Pakistan government will continue supporting their struggle for their right to self determination till the last drop of the blood.