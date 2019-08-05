Malaysia, Turkey share Pak concern: India’s move to deteriorate regional peace, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday India’s illegal move over the status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir would deteriorate peace and security of the region and further undermine relations between the two neighbours with strategic capabilities.

Khan made a telephonic call to Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad to apprise him of the recent developments in occupied Kashmir, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The Prime Minister told Dr Mahathir that India’s announcement regarding the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was in clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia was closely monitoring the situation in the occupied Kashmir and would remain in touch. He also said he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Khan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York.

Prime Minister Khan also made a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, telling him that India’s illegal actions to change the special status of occupied Kashmir would cast serious implications for the regional peace and security.

Khan reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the just cause of Kashmiris struggle for attaining their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

President Erdogan shared the concern on the developing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and assured Khan of Turkey’s steadfast support in this regard.