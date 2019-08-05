PhD thesis defended

TIMERGARA: A student at the University of Malakand, Nausheen, has successfully defended her PhD thesis in biochemistry at the public defence held in the Department of Chemistry and qualified for the award of her doctorate degree.

Nausheen did her research on ‘’Bioassay Guided Isolation of Secondary Metabolites for Anti-diabetic and Anti-amnesic potential of Elaeagnus Umbellata Thunb” under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Zahoor, associate professor in biochemistry at University of Malakand, professor Dr Muhammad Saqib Shahzad, Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, University of Lahore and Dr Asad, associate professor Department of Biochemistry Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Mirpur served as her external examiners.