close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

PhD thesis defended

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

TIMERGARA: A student at the University of Malakand, Nausheen, has successfully defended her PhD thesis in biochemistry at the public defence held in the Department of Chemistry and qualified for the award of her doctorate degree.

Nausheen did her research on ‘’Bioassay Guided Isolation of Secondary Metabolites for Anti-diabetic and Anti-amnesic potential of Elaeagnus Umbellata Thunb” under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Zahoor, associate professor in biochemistry at University of Malakand, professor Dr Muhammad Saqib Shahzad, Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, University of Lahore and Dr Asad, associate professor Department of Biochemistry Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Mirpur served as her external examiners.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad