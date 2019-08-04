Bilawal plans to meet Fazl next week

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said he would carry on his pledge to expose the government of the prime minister.

While talking to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on phone, Bilawal told him that the opposition had succeeded in its attempt to unveil the undemocratic face of the government in the recent no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. He said what the government did in the Senate was unprecedented and undemocratic to attain success. Both political leaders agreed to meet next week to chalk out further strategy to speed up the struggle against the government.

Talking to media persons in Naudero, Larkana, PPP chairman once again demanded resignation from Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. He said rigging was planned during the no-confidence movement and the entire nation witnessed the dirtiest face of the non-democratic government, adding that as many as 64 opposition members stood up during the show of strength in the favor of no-confidence motion while only 50 votes were cast in secret balloting, which exposed the government’s non-democratic approach.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the opposition parties have formed a fact-finding committee to carry out an inquiry into the issue and added that strict action will be taken against the culprits on the committee’s report. He said, “I take responsibility for my party while other leaders should take theirs and probe the matter.” He further added that if the joint opposition will carry out a proper investigation into the matter, then horse-trading could be uprooted. He reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan he had once said that secret voting was the root cause of horse-trading, Bilawal hoped that he would now support the opposition’s pledge on secret balloting.

Bilawal Bhutto told those who wished to derail the Sindh government they could do so if they had the courage to do so, adding that the PPP will be re-elected every time when challenged and the PPP will form the government within 90 days.

The PPP chairman said use of cluster bombs on innocent civilians by the Indian Army in Kashmir was outrageous and the neighbouring country continued flouting the international conventions. He said India was trying to stifle the aspirations of the Kashmiris, adding the “world continues to ignore human rights catastrophe and our approach must change if we want peace.”