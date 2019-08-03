ILO asked to take notice of cancellation of labour unions registration

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) Pakistan has drawn attention of the International Labour Organisations (ILO) towards cancellation of registration of all labour unions of local government organisations.

In a letter addressed to ILO country director in Islamabad, the NLF president Shamsur Rehman Swati said that Balochistan High Court in its recent judgement dated has cancelled registration of all Labour Unions of local government organisations as a result thereof there is no representation of labour class in these government organisation. “This judgement is not only challengeable but also against the ILO Convention No.144. Moreover it is totally violation and against the provisions set out in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the NLF letter said.