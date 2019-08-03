Last-gasp Umair helps KRL finish third

KARACHI: Umair Ali’s solitary goal enabled Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to finish with a bronze medal when they defeated WAPDA 1-0 in the outing for the third place in connection with the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 at the Tehmas Khan Stadium, Peshawar on Saturday.

Following a barren first half, Umair slotted home the winner in the 90th minute of the game to help six-time winners finish at the victory podium.

“The team played solid game today. We, at least, finished third and it’s not bad,” a KRL official told ‘The News’ after their win.

“You know WAPDA had a couple of days rest and we took the field after having played a three-hour long semi-final against Army on Friday night. But still we did a great job today,” the official said.

On Friday, in the pulsating pre-final between KRL and Army, the latter emerged victorious with a 3-1 margin on penalty shootout.

However, sources said that light quality had been the most depressing factor of the event so far.

“It’s very difficult to receive and control the ball as light quality is too bad,” a source told ‘The News’.

“If they had no floodlight facilities then why did they opt to conduct matches in the night. They should have held matches in the day,” a source said.

“It was a big tournament and bad light condition damaged it completely,” he added.

Meanwhile, the final of the 15-team event will be held between Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Army at the same venue on Sunday (today). The match will start at 8pm under floodlights.