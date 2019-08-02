CJ seeks report on arrest of couple with baby at home

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Friday sought a report from the district & sessions judge of Faisalabad on an incident where local police allegedly arrested a couple along with their four-year-old son but left their suckling baby at home in Lahore.

The chief justice took an administrative notice on an appeal being circulated on social media that CIA Kotwali of Faisalabad had arrested a woman, Tayyaba Farooq, her husband and their four-year-old son from Lahore in a minor criminal case. The appeal said the police raiding team had deliberately left another four-year-old son of the couple unattended at their home. It said the infant had been living without his mother for the last one week while the other minor was forced to live with his mother in a lockup.

The chief Justice directed the Faisalabad sessions judge to submit an immediate report of the alleged incident and the details of the case in which the police arrested the couple.

Traffic arrangements: Traffic police have completed traffic arrangements around seven cattle markets set up in the provincial metropolis for Eidul Azha. SP City and ASP Saddar have been appointed as supervisory officers while 128 traffic wardens, 34 patrolling officers, 20 inspectors have also been deputed under the supervision of five DSPs.

roof collapses: A chemical store’s roof collapsed on Chohan Road Friday. The Rescuers rushed to the place and found no casualty on the spot.