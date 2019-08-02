Aania takes lead in SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship

KARACHI: Karachi’s Aania Farooq took a three-shot lead on the opening day of the 2nd SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship here at the lush green course of the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

The young yet experienced Aania might not have been happy with her card of 81 but it was good enough to give her a substantial lead in the three-day championship sponsored by the Sindh Golf Association. Placed three shots off the pace in category A was Daniyah Syed who carded 84.

Aania, a 4-handicapper, began with a bang when she birdied the first hole on the Red Course but she went on to make eight birdies and a double bogey. Placed on the third spot was the young Hamna Amjad, who shot an 86 in the first round of the championship. She was followed by Ana James Gill (88), Zeb Un Nisa (94) and Saba Iqbal (102).

In category D, Shehnaz Saleem prevailed in the nine-hole match with a gross score of 49. She was followed by Muneeza Umar and Tahira Raza. In Category E for girls 13 and below, Nabiha Ali reigned supreme ahead of Falak Zahra, Iman Ali and Zohra Ali.

The championship will continue on Saturday when players of category B and C players will also be seen in action alongside category A. Over 50 players from all over the country are featuring in the championship which is a national ranking event sanctioned by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). The championship will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony on Sunday evening.