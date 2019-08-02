Wives arrested for killing their husband

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police was given a three-day remand of two women allegedly involved in killing of their husband.

On July 26, Hyderabad Police had recovered a bullet-riddled body identified as of Hamza from Latifabad No-09. The police shifted the body to a local hospital and started to investigate the incident. The police arrested Saira and Nagin, wives of the deceased. Both confessed to the crime, while Saira told the police that Hamza lied to her that he was unmarried.

After marrying him, she met Nageen, who told her that Hamza was also her husband. She told the police that later they planned to kill him as he had cheated them. The police on Friday presented them in a jurisdiction court demanding remand of 10 days but the court has given them a three-day remand.