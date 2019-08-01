‘Socio-economic uplift not possible unless needs of women, youth addressed’

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that sustainable socio-economic development is not possible unless needs of women and youth are addressed.

He said that connecting women, youth and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with legislatures through parliamentary forums can result in democratic dividends contributing immensely to the bigger national picture.

NA Speaker said this in his valedictory address at the closing plenary of the 5th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia Regional Conference here on Thursday.

The Speaker stressed upon the Asia Region Commonwealth Members States to push their respective governments, through their legislative and oversight role, to utilise the parliamentary foresight of this forum and collaborate on these issues in light of this forum’s deliberations and recommendations.

He said the theme of Conference, “Envisioning Parliamentary Paths towards a Diverse and Developed South Asia” had softened the ground for healthy and target oriented debate and invited collective attention to not only our shared problems but also to mutual opportunities faced by South Asia. The Speaker said that the Parliamentarians during the course of this discourse had brought to the fore all crucial challenges facing the South Asia region and to help set the course of regional, national and provincial action. He said the wisdom and foresightedness reflected in the keynotes and interventions of worthy speakers had identified crucial prospects of parliamentary cooperation. He stressed the need for sustaining this meaningful parliamentary dialogue through regular parliamentary interaction. Expressing his gratitude, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that he was extremely grateful for the vote of thanks by distinguished delegates and participants and their appreciation had indeed humbled him, his colleagues and his Secretariat. He said that conference was in fact the joint achievement of all the participating Parliaments of the region. “I believe that CPA is doing an extremely important job and shall continue to work rigorously towards ensuring meaningful and effective cooperation while strengthening ties among the regional Parliaments,” he said. Complementing the representatives from electronic and print media, he said that they remained keen partners in all events of this conference and provided amicable coverage to the deliberations and decisions taken here.

He complimented the National Assembly Secretariat for their efforts in making this conference a success. The Speaker assured that National Assembly of Pakistan shall continue to make coordinated and cohesive efforts to address common regional challenges and strengthen ties between Parliaments to forge strategic partnerships.